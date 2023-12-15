NASA Successfully Restores Hubble Space Telescope’s Science Operations

NASA has successfully restored science operations of the Hubble Space Telescope after it experienced a gyroscope issue. The telescope had paused science observations on November 23 but has now resumed operations on December 8.

NASA conducted a series of tests to understand the performance of the gyros and determined that science operations could continue using all three gyros. In fact, based on the observed performance during the tests, the team decided to operate the gyros in a higher-precision mode during science observations. The instruments and observatory itself are stable and in good health.

The Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, Hubble’s two main cameras, have already resumed science observations. The team is also planning to restore operations to the Cosmic Origins Spectrograph and the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph later this month.

The Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, has been a game-changer in the field of astronomy. Its ability to capture clear images of distant galaxies, nebulae, and other celestial phenomena has revolutionized our understanding of the universe. Not only has it revealed the accelerated expansion of the universe but it has also provided detailed views of planets in our solar system. Hubble’s longevity and adaptability have made it one of the most significant instruments in the history of astronomy, constantly pushing the boundaries of our cosmic knowledge.

With its science operations now back on track, Hubble will continue to provide us with valuable insights and discoveries that deepen our understanding of the universe we live in.