Galactic Winds: A Universal Phenomenon Unveiled

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the flow of matter between galaxies and their surroundings. This phenomenon, known as galactic winds, has long been observed within the local universe. However, an international research team, led by a CNRS scientist, has recently uncovered evidence of this occurrence in galaxies that are over 7 billion years old and actively engaged in star formation.

The team utilized MUSE, an instrument incorporated into the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, to capture and analyze data from these galaxies. By merging images of over a hundred galaxies, they were able to observe and study the galactic winds through long exposure periods.

Galactic winds are the result of massive stars detonating, but they often remain elusive due to their diffuse and low-density nature. The team managed to detect these winds by analyzing the emission signals from magnesium atoms. This allowed them to map out the structure of the winds and reveal their morphology as matter cones ejected perpendicular to both sides of the galactic plane.

While this research only scratches the surface of this phenomenon, the team hopes to delve deeper into understanding the amount of matter carried by these winds and the extent of their reach in the future.

This groundbreaking study, published in the journal Nature on December 6th, 2023, signifies the universality of galactic winds and sheds light on their importance in the evolution of galaxies.

By unraveling the mysteries of galactic winds, scientists are now one step closer to comprehending the intricate processes that shape our universe. This discovery not only expands our understanding of the flow of matter in galaxies but also emphasizes the interconnectedness of celestial objects across vast distances.