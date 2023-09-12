Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Fréttir

Meðlimir Xbox Insider kerfisins geta tekið þátt í lokuðu betaprófi fyrir veisludýr

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
Meðlimir Xbox Insider kerfisins geta tekið þátt í lokuðu betaprófi fyrir veisludýr

Microsoft has announced that members of the Xbox Insider program will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test for the upcoming multiplayer game, Party Animals. The closed beta will allow players to experience the party-themed game before its official launch next week.

Starting on Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific time, Xbox Insider members can apply for the closed beta by launching the Xbox Insider Hub app on their console. From there, they can select the Party Animals Playtest under Previews, and then join the beta. The closed beta will end on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:59 a.m. Pacific time.

Once accepted into the closed beta, participants will receive a notification on their Xbox console when the beta test begins. They can then navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub app and select Show in Store to download the beta client.

Party Animals offers players the opportunity to battle with or against friends in a variety of game modes. Players can choose from a diverse cast of adorable animals and compete to be the last one standing in this competitive brawler.

The official launch of Party Animals is scheduled for September 20, with availability on PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Preorders for the game can be made on the Xbox.com site.

Heimildir:
– Microsoft bloggfærsla

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Fréttir

The Wordle Review: Greining Puzzle Wordle 819

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Fréttir

Fornar bakteríur komu fyrst á land fyrir meira en 407 milljónum ára

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Fréttir

Samanburður á Sonos Beam (Gen 2) og Samsung HW-S60B hljóðstöngunum

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Væntanleg Sky-gleraugu til að passa upp á í september

September 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Hubble fangar vetrarbrautir sem rekast á í Arp 107

September 18, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

NASA uppgötvar möguleg merki um líf á fjarlægri plánetu

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Kínverski breiðsjónauki tekur töfrandi mynd af Andrómedu vetrarbrautinni

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments