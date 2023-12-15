Margot Robbie og Cillian Murphy velta fyrir sér velgengni í kassa í sameiginlegu viðtali

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy sat down to discuss their recent box office successes and how their films, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” unexpectedly boosted each other’s ticket sales. Despite the stark differences in their movies, Robbie’s “Barbie” and Murphy’s “Oppenheimer” both showcased the directors’ originality and captivated audiences’ interest.

During the conversation, Robbie revealed that she had always believed in the potential success of the “Barbie” movie, with Greta Gerwig at the helm. She explained that Gerwig’s involvement was essential, as her unique vision elevated the film beyond expectations. Murphy, on the other hand, admitted that he had not anticipated such widespread interest in a movie about the making of the atomic bomb. Christopher Nolan’s determination to release “Oppenheimer” as a major summer blockbuster contributed to its appeal.

Interestingly, both films were released on the same day, which initially sparked concerns about competing box office numbers. However, Robbie and Murphy recognized the synergy between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” and believed that the double billing would create a perfect pairing. The audience embraced this idea, with many opting to watch both movies in succession.

The success of these films also highlighted the audiences’ desire for the next Chris Nolan and Greta Gerwig projects. Robbie and Murphy acknowledged the excitement generated by these acclaimed filmmakers, which contributed to the overwhelming interest in their respective movies.

In conclusion, the unexpected collaboration between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” proved that originality and creativity can thrive in the film industry. Robbie and Murphy’s joint interview offered a glimpse into their experiences and the factors that led to the unprecedented box office success of their films.