Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Fréttir

Thomas skriðdrekavélin kemur fram í skipasmiði Starfield

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
Thomas skriðdrekavélin kemur fram í skipasmiði Starfield

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated new game, has already become the company’s most successful launch to date. With over 6 million total players and more than 1 million concurrent players, it has quickly garnered a large and dedicated fanbase.

One of the ways that players have been expressing their creativity in Starfield is through the game’s ship-builder feature. And now, fans of the beloved children’s character Thomas the Tank Engine can rejoice, as a Reddit user named u/MrCaine332 has created a ship that resembles the iconic locomotive.

In the past, modders have often been needed to add Thomas the Tank Engine to Bethesda games, including as a replacement for dragons in Skyrim. However, u/MrCaine332’s creation in Starfield requires no modding capability. Instead, it simply utilizes the right ship parts and a touch of creative flair.

Although Thomas the Tank Engine is known for his usefulness in the television series, fans have yet to see how he fares in combat within Starfield. Nevertheless, users on Reddit have praised the ship’s design, with one user describing it as a “masterpiece”.

It remains a mystery why gamers have a penchant for adding Thomas the Tank Engine to various games, but this latest addition in Starfield has certainly provided plenty of entertainment for players. And Thomas isn’t the only pop culture reference to make an appearance in the game’s ship-builder, as fans have also recreated ships from Star Wars, Batman, and Futurama.

Overall, the ship-builder feature in Starfield has given players the opportunity to express their creativity and add their own personal touch to the game. With the inclusion of Thomas the Tank Engine, players can bring a beloved childhood character into their spacefaring adventures.

Source: dexerto.com

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Fréttir

Áhrif nanóhvata á alþjóðlegan tækniiðnað: Alhliða skýrsla

September 11, 2023
Fréttir

Takmörk eðlisfræðinnar: Að spá fyrir um hið ófyrirsjáanlega

September 11, 2023 Gabríel Botha
Fréttir

Armored Core 6 Update 1.002: Patch Notes and Gameplay Changes

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Þú saknaðir

Tækni

Skipting Apple yfir í USB-C á iPhone 15: Þvinguð hreyfing, en með ávinningi

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Tækni

Engifer: Náttúruleg lækning við hægðatregðu

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tækni

Starfield studd formlega mods væntanleg árið 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tækni

Instagram prófar nýjan eiginleika til að deila straumfærslum með nánum vinum

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments