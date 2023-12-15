New Jersey tekur á móti Carnegie Diner með opnum örmum

New Jersey residents and food enthusiasts alike are rejoicing as the renowned Carnegie Diner makes its grand entrance into the Garden State. The highly acclaimed diner, originally located across from Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, has expanded its footprint with two additional locations, one of which is now in Secaucus, New Jersey.

With its diverse menu and commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients, Carnegie Diner has earned a devoted following over the years. The new Secaucus location, spanning an impressive 6,600 square feet, stays true to the original’s winning formula. Patrons can expect the same mouthwatering burgers, organic chicken and eggs, and delectable seafood, including Atlantic salmon and branzino, all delivered multiple times per week.

One standout feature of the Secaucus location is its alfresco dining area, offering guests the opportunity to dine under a beautiful canopy of vines. This addition, along with the subway tile design paying homage to New York City roots, creates a warm and inviting atmosphere for all who enter.

Breakfast lovers will certainly not be disappointed, as Carnegie Diner continues to serve breakfast fare throughout the day. From lobster benedict to salmon avocado toast and a variety of indulgent pancakes, there is something to satisfy every craving. Health-conscious diners can also enjoy a selection of hearty salads and grain bowls, proving that delicious food can be wholesome too.

And let’s not forget about the desserts. Carnegie Diner’s lineup of tempting treats is simply irresistible. The 24 Layer Chocolate cake and the creamy, old-fashioned milkshakes steal the show, leaving diners with a sweet ending to their meal.

With its reasonably priced menu and exceptional service, Carnegie Diner has garnered a loyal fan base willing to wait patiently for a table. Now, the residents of New Jersey can experience the same outstanding dining experience, right on their doorstep. Whether you’re a local or willing to travel for a culinary adventure, Carnegie Diner in Secaucus is a destination spot that promises to leave a lasting impression.