Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Fréttir

Er alheimurinn í raun lítill?

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
Er alheimurinn í raun lítill?

A new study published on the arXiv preprint server challenges the belief that the universe is much larger than what we can observe. While most cosmologists argue that the observable universe is just a small part of an unimaginably vast creation, this paper suggests that the observable universe is mostly all there is.

One reason why cosmologists believe the universe is large is the distribution of galaxy clusters. If the universe didn’t extend beyond what we can see, galaxies would cluster towards our region without any asymmetry. However, the fact that galaxies cluster at a similar scale throughout the visible universe indicates that the observable universe is homogeneous and isotropic.

Another point to consider is that spacetime is flat. If it weren’t, our view of distant galaxies would be distorted. However, based on our observations, the flatness of spacetime implies that the universe is at least 400 times larger than the observable universe.

The almost perfect uniformity of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) is also significant. Astronomers have proposed that early cosmic inflation, a period of tremendous expansion after the Big Bang, could account for this uniformity. If true, it would suggest that the universe is on the order of 10^26 times larger than what we can observe.

However, string theory enters the picture. Theoretical models in string theory that are compatible with quantum gravity and other important factors often do not involve early cosmic inflation. These models are referred to as being in the “swampland” of theories that aren’t promising.

In this new study, the authors explore higher-dimensional structures within string theory as an alternative to early cosmic inflation. By considering higher-dimensional universes, they suggest that the universe may only be a hundred or a thousand times larger than what we can observe.

While this is a fascinating concept, it is important to note that these are still theoretical models and further research is needed to determine if they accurately describe our universe.

Heimildir:
– https://arxiv.org/abs/1810.10542
– https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/how-big-is-the-universe

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Fréttir

The Wordle Review: Greining Puzzle Wordle 819

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Fréttir

Fornar bakteríur komu fyrst á land fyrir meira en 407 milljónum ára

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Fréttir

Samanburður á Sonos Beam (Gen 2) og Samsung HW-S60B hljóðstöngunum

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Væntanleg Sky-gleraugu til að passa upp á í september

September 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Hubble fangar vetrarbrautir sem rekast á í Arp 107

September 18, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

NASA uppgötvar möguleg merki um líf á fjarlægri plánetu

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Kínverski breiðsjónauki tekur töfrandi mynd af Andrómedu vetrarbrautinni

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments