Capcom Takes Action to Address Street Fighter 6 Connectivity Issues

Capcom has taken notice of the widespread connectivity problems in Street Fighter 6 and has announced emergency server maintenance to tackle the issue. The company is committed to resolving the communication errors that have plagued the game since the recent Outfit 3 update.

Scheduled to start at 10 p.m. PST / 1 a.m. EST and continue until 11:30 p.m. PST / 2:30 a.m. EST, the server maintenance aims to rectify the ongoing problems. However, the duration may be subject to change based on the progress made during the process.

The significance of these issues led Capcom to make the difficult decision of postponing the highly-anticipated Capcom Pro Tour 2023 Japan event, as well as the World Warrior UK & Ireland Regional Final. The impact has been felt by players around the world, who have experienced difficulties connecting with others during gameplay.

While the primary focus of this maintenance is to resolve the communication errors, it is worth noting that there are additional concerns that players have raised. One such issue is the apparent bug in Zangief’s Super move, which may require a future update to address.

Capcom acknowledges the patience of the Street Fighter community and thanks fans for their support during this challenging period. The company continues its commitment to providing a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience for all players.

For the latest updates on the server maintenance and further announcements from Capcom, players can follow the official Street Fighter Twitter account. The ongoing efforts to improve connectivity in Street Fighter 6 underscore Capcom’s dedication to ensuring the game’s longevity and continued success.

