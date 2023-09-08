Borgarlíf

Fréttir

Sjósetja SpaceX Falcon 9 eldflaug með Starlink gervihnöttum áætluð í kvöld

September 8, 2023
SpaceX is preparing for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket tonight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission, known as Starlink 6-14, will deploy another batch of the company’s Starlink internet satellites into orbit. Liftoff is scheduled for 7:56 p.m. EDT, with a launch window that extends until 11:30 p.m. EDT. The weather conditions at the opening of the window are expected to be iffy, but they should improve throughout the night.

The launch will mark the seventh flight of the Falcon 9’s first stage booster. If successful, it will be the 47th launch this year from the Space Coast. The weather forecast predicts a 60% chance of favorable conditions at the opening of the launch window, increasing to 85% by the end of the window. Recovery conditions for a first stage booster landing at sea aboard a drone ship are considered low risk.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the next batch of Starlink satellites, which are designed to provide internet connectivity across the globe. The rocket will follow a southeasterly trajectory between Florida and the Bahamas. Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the 130-foot first-stage booster will attempt to land on a drone ship.

Following tonight’s launch, the next one from the Cape is scheduled for Saturday morning. United Launch Alliance teams will launch an Atlas V rocket carrying the NROL-107 mission, a joint effort between the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. This mission will deploy secretive payloads into geosynchronous orbit to provide space situational awareness and tracking.

More SpaceX Starlink missions are planned for next week, although no specific dates have been announced. For the latest launch schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Sources: SpaceX, Space Force, FLORIDA TODAY

