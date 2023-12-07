Menntaráð Solon heiðrar Leanne Jones Moses fráfarandi forseta

The Solon Board of Education recently held its final meeting of the year and took the opportunity to acknowledge President Leanne Jones Moses, who lost her seat in the November election. While Moses had asked her colleagues not to discuss her transition off the board during the meeting, her request was ignored, and members of the board and administration expressed their support and gratitude for her service.

Treasurer Tim Pickana praised Moses for her five years of dedication to the board and commended her for her outstanding leadership. Other members, including board member Kevin Patton, recognized Moses for being an involved, responsible steward who always prioritized the students’ access to quality education. Board Vice President Julie Glavin, member Michele Barksdale, and John Heckman also expressed their appreciation for Moses’s mentorship and described her as a quiet storm who had accomplished remarkable things during her tenure. Moses responded by expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to serve and emphasized her unwavering support for the schools and the community.

Despite losing her seat, Moses remains an engaged community member and pledged to continue advocating for the school district. She wished incoming board member Dr. Stephanie Abramowitz the best of luck and called for the continuation of the collaborative nature that has contributed to the board’s success. Moses received a standing ovation from all board members and administrators in attendance.

Dr. Stephanie Abramowitz, the top vote-getter in the board election, will be administered the oath of office at the upcoming meeting in January. The Solon Board of Education is confident in Abramowitz’s abilities and expects a smooth transition as she assumes her new role.

