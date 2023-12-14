RTE tilkynnir spennandi áramótasýningu sem Patrick Kielty stýrir

RTE is gearing up for an incredible New Year’s Eve celebration with a special edition of The Late Late Show. This year, the iconic chat show will air on a Sunday for the first time, bringing a new twist to the festive season. Renowned television presenter Patrick Kielty will be spearheading the show, promising an unforgettable end-of-year extravaganza.

The RTE Guide released this week provided some tantalizing details about what viewers can expect from this special production. According to the description, the show will be filled with star-studded appearances and surprises that will leave audiences eagerly anticipating the arrival of 2024. Patrick Kielty will be engaging in lively conversations with a revolving door of special guests, ensuring an entertaining and engaging experience for all.

While RTE’s New Year’s Eve special promises to be a must-watch event, it will also face tough competition from the popular Graham Norton show. With guests like Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, the Graham Norton show is pulling out all the stops to captivate audiences. However, Patrick Kielty is no stranger to hosting high-profile events, and he is sure to bring his own unique charisma and charm to the New Year’s Eve edition of The Late Late Show.

Tune in to RTE One on New Year’s Eve from 10.15pm to 11.45pm for an evening filled with laughter, entertainment, and anticipation. As the clock ticks towards midnight, Patrick Kielty will hand over the reins to Anna Geary for the exciting countdown to the New Year. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable celebration as we bid farewell to 2023 and welcome in 2024 with style and flair.