Öldungadeild Ohio ræðir nýja tillögu um frumvarp um afþreyingarmarijúana

A medical marijuana dispensary representative in Cincinnati’s Westwood neighborhood was the first to speak at an Ohio Senate committee hearing on Tuesday. While acknowledging that not everyone supports the legalization of marijuana, the representative, Getlin, emphasized the importance of getting the implementation of the pro-pot law right to minimize potential negative outcomes.

Getlin urged lawmakers to allow adults to purchase marijuana from licensed dispensaries, emphasizing the need to eliminate the illicit market by providing Ohioans with easy access to legal products at competitive prices. However, the current Senate proposal being debated in Columbus differs significantly from Getlin’s recommendation.

The proposed Senate measure aims to modify Issue Two, which was approved by voters on Election Day. The proposed changes include raising the cannabis sales tax from 10% to 15%, shifting funding away from cities to the state, reducing the potency of cannabis products, limiting the amount of marijuana adults can possess, eliminating the provision for home cultivation, banning public marijuana smoking, and capping the number of dispensaries statewide.

Critics of Issue Two argue that the proposed Senate bill does not go far enough to address public health and safety concerns. They claim that the proposed THC limits are still too high and that regular use of high-concentration THC can lead to addiction and serious mental and physical harm.

During the committee hearing, various stakeholders had the opportunity to express their views, including supporters and opponents of marijuana legalization. Additionally, parents, including one who lost their child in a marijuana-impaired driving incident, urged lawmakers to prioritize measures to reduce cases of marijuana-related accidents.

The Ohio Senate continues to deliberate on the proposed changes to Issue Two as the start date for the recreational marijuana program approaches. The outcome of these discussions will greatly shape the landscape of marijuana legalization in the state.