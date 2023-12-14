Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Vertu tilbúinn fyrir ævintýrið

Get ready for an exciting new adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet! The highly anticipated second part of “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” expansion pass is just hours away from release. Following the success of the first part, “The Teal Mask,” players can now look forward to embarking on a thrilling journey in “The Indigo Disk.”

To unlock “The Indigo Disk,” players must first complete both the base game and “The Teal Mask” expansion. This challenging endgame content offers a new level of excitement for those who have explored every nook and cranny of Paldea and its surroundings. Prepare to dive deeper into the captivating plot of the Katakami region as everything unfolds before your eyes.

The release of “The Indigo Disk” is scheduled for 10 AM JST (Japanese Standard Time), which translates to 5 PM Pacific time in the US. Here are the release times for various time zones:

– PST (Pacific Standard Time): 5:00 PM, December 13

– CT (Central Time): 7:00 PM, December 13

– ET (Eastern Time): 8:00 PM, December 13

As you eagerly anticipate the release, now is the perfect time to plan your strategy, gather your team of Pokémon, and get ready to embark on an epic adventure. With new challenges, characters, and surprises awaiting you in “The Indigo Disk,” there’s no better time to immerse yourself in the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

So mark your calendars and prepare yourself for the ultimate Pokémon experience. The countdown to “The Indigo Disk” release has begun, and the excitement is building. Are you ready to uncover the hidden treasures of Area Zero? Get ready to embark on a journey like no other in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!