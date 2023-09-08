Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Fréttir

Deep Silver og Starbreeze Studios gefa út nýja stiklu og skjámyndir fyrir PAYDAY 3, kynna Pearl and Joy

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
Deep Silver og Starbreeze Studios gefa út nýja stiklu og skjámyndir fyrir PAYDAY 3, kynna Pearl and Joy

Deep Silver and Starbreeze Studios have unveiled a new trailer and screenshots for PAYDAY 3, showcasing two new playable characters, Pearl and Joy. These characters join the original gang of criminals, Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf, and Chains, bringing the total number of heisters to six at the game’s launch.

Pearl, an expert con artist and infiltrator, is skilled at running scams and navigating high society. She is meticulous in her planning and always prepared for any situation, even resorting to using her own weapons when necessary. Joy, on the other hand, is a genius hacker and security expert who adds a unique combination of strength and subterfuge to the crew. With her disregard for the law and twisted sense of humor, Joy is an unpredictable wildcard during any heist.

In addition to the introduction of these new characters, the developers have also revealed the post-launch content roadmap for PAYDAY 3. The plan includes four downloadable content packs, namely “Syntax Error,” “Boys in Blue,” “The Land of the Free,” and “Fear and Greed,” scheduled for release in the coming months. These packs will introduce new content such as seasonal events, playable characters, enemies, weapons, Unreal Engine 5 upgrades, cosmetics, quality-of-life improvements, and new features.

PAYDAY 3 is set to release on September 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

Heimildir:
- Djúpt silfur
– Starbreeze Studios

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Fréttir

Skoðaðu nýjustu framfarirnar í alþjóðlegum LAN/WAN prófunarbúnaði

September 11, 2023
Fréttir

Mikilvægi þess að nota proxy-þjón fyrir WhatsApp á Android og iOS

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Fréttir

Micro LED: Næsta stóra hluturinn í snjallsíma- og spjaldtölvuskjátækni

September 11, 2023

Þú saknaðir

Tækni

Nokia G42 5G snjallsími: kostnaðarvænn og sjálfbær valkostur

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tækni

Honor staðfestir kynningardag fyrir V Purse Concept

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Tækni

Hagræðing Counter-Strike 2 stillingar til að draga úr inntakstöf

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tækni

IBM hugbúnaður krefst þess að alþjóðlegt starfsfólk snúi aftur á skrifstofuna að minnsta kosti þrjá daga vikunnar

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments