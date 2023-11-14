Amazon býður upp á Apple Smart Keyboard fyrir 10.2 tommu iPad á óviðjafnanlegu verði

Amazon is currently providing a remarkable discount on Apple’s Smart Keyboard for the 10.2-inch iPad, making it more affordable than ever before. The accessory, usually priced at $159, is now available for just $79 with free shipping. This deal offers a whopping 50% off and is even $1 cheaper than the previous lowest price during last year’s holiday season. It is also $37 less than the previous offer in August. This presents an excellent opportunity for anyone planning to gift a 10.2-inch iPad in December, as they can now purchase this essential accessory at a significantly reduced price.

Apple’s Smart Keyboard is specifically designed to transform the 10.2-inch iPad into a convenient workstation by providing a physical typing experience. This folio-style keyboard seamlessly connects to the tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, removing the hassle of using Bluetooth or charging the accessory. By reading our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version, customers can gain a better understanding of its features and capabilities.

For those who are primarily seeking protection for their 10.2-inch iPad and do not require the keyboard functionality, Apple’s official Smart Covers are also on sale. With various colors available, these covers attach magnetically to the back of the iPad, safeguarding the screen from scratches when not in use. Additionally, they can be folded to serve as a practical stand.

