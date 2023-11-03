Xbox users were met with a prominent advertisement today, encouraging them to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the latest installment in the popular gaming franchise. The splash screen, which appeared upon turning on the console, has sparked mixed reactions among gamers.

While some Xbox fans expressed their excitement for the new campaign and eagerly embraced the advertisement, others were less enthused. “This is dumb. I don’t play Call of Duty; I never bought Call of Duty. I shouldn’t turn on my Xbox and the literal first thing I see be an add for a game, or anything for that matter,” vented one dissatisfied user.

Comparisons were made to a similar promotion for Starfield, another highly anticipated game, which received a brief splash screen treatment during its launch back in September. Concerns were raised about the potential intrusiveness of such advertising practices moving forward.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal if it’s an event or first-party release, but I can see why people wouldn’t like it,” empathized another user.

IGN reached out to Xbox for comment but received no response at the time of writing.

In addition to the splash screen, Xbox is also offering a downloadable dynamic background featuring the beloved character Captain Price from the Call of Duty franchise.

This promotional push by Xbox for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III comes in the wake of Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard for a staggering sum of $69 billion. While PlayStation’s marketing deal for Call of Duty extends until 2024, Xbox’s new ownership has not stopped them from actively promoting their crown jewel acquisition.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released in stages, beginning with early access to the campaign on November 2 for pre-order customers. The game will continue the storyline from Modern Warfare II and introduce new elements such as Open Combat Missions, with multiplayer becoming available on November 10.

