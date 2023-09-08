Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Fréttir

Xbox 360 eftirmyndarsett Mega tekur þig aftur til dýrðardaganna

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 8, 2023
Xbox 360 eftirmyndarsett Mega tekur þig aftur til dýrðardaganna

Mega has unveiled a build-it-yourself Xbox 360 replica kit that aims to capture the nostalgia of Microsoft’s best console. The kit includes 1,342 pieces that assemble into a 3:4 scale replica of the white Xbox 360 console. It also features a white wireless controller and a replica copy of the iconic Halo 3 game.

While not a functioning console, Mega has included some impressive details in the kit. The replica boasts working lights and a faux removable hard drive, reminiscent of the days when Microsoft charged $100 for a mere 20 GB of storage. Additionally, a disc drive adds to the authenticity of the replica. Interestingly, Mega claims that inserting the included Halo 3 disc will “activate the motherboard,” although the specifics of this feature remain unclear.

Mega has designed this kit for ages 18 and up, offering a rewarding and challenging building experience. The Xbox 360 replica kit is currently available for pre-order through Target, priced at $149.99. It is set to launch on October 8th, providing fans of the Xbox 360 with a trip down memory lane.

Overall, Mega’s Xbox 360 replica kit is a fun project for those who hold a special affinity for Microsoft’s iconic console. With its attention to detail and nostalgic appeal, it promises to recreate the magic of the Halo 3 launch day and the joy of playing on the original Xbox 360.

Heimildir:
[Source Name]: [Insert URL or citation]
[Source Name]: [Insert URL or citation]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Fréttir

Lava kynnir Blaze 2 Pro snjallsíma með 90Hz skjá og Unisoc örgjörva

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Fréttir

The Constellation of Andromeda: A Winter Observer's Delight

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Fréttir

Frá 5G í farsímagervihnött: Tæknin sem endurskilgreinir alþjóðleg fjarskipti árið 2020

September 11, 2023

Þú saknaðir

Tækni

Google tilkynnir endurnýjaða hönnun og aukna öryggiseiginleika fyrir Chrome skjáborð

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Fréttir

Lava kynnir Blaze 2 Pro snjallsíma með 90Hz skjá og Unisoc örgjörva

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Tækni

Stafræn heimilismisnotkun: Hvernig tækni er nýtt til að stjórna og skaða

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tækni

Starfield-spilarar uppgötva ósigrandi skipahönnun til að yfirstíga gervigreind óvinarins

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments