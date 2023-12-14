Summary: Despite struggling against UConn’s size advantage in the first half, UNC’s Harrison Ingram swoops in with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to cut the deficit to five points at halftime. Now, the Tar Heels look to one of Ingram’s teammates, RJ Davis, to step up in the second half and bring them closer to victory.

In a game marked by UConn’s dominant size, UNC’s Armando Bacot faced multiple challenges from the Huskies’ towering players, especially 7’2″ Donovan Clingan. Bacot managed to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line, but his shot selection lacked precision, resulting in missed opportunities for rebounds and points. Unfortunately, his frustration got the best of him when he reacted strongly to a rebounded free throw, leading to a technical foul called against him.

The penalization of Bacot’s emotional response did not sit well with most viewers, as his rebound and dunk had momentarily stolen the momentum back for the Tar Heels, only to be reversed by the referee’s decision. The eight-point deficit remained, and UNC seemed to be spiraling.

However, the tides turned in the final seconds of the half when the ball found its way to Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram. Known for being cool under pressure, Ingram calmly sank a three-pointer as the clock hit zero, reducing the deficit to a more manageable five points.

UNC heads into halftime trailing but feeling optimistic that they could mount a comeback against the defending champions. They know they need one of their teammates, like RJ Davis, to step up and take charge in the second half to bring them closer to victory.

The Tar Heels remain determined and are actively pursuing a 5-star guard to strengthen their roster. The hunt for top talent continues as UNC aims to maintain their competitive edge in the college basketball landscape.