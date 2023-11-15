Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared in federal court for the second time in two weeks to testify in an ongoing antitrust trial. This time, Pichai defended the business practices of the Google Play Store, which is responsible for distributing apps for Android software.

Epic Games, the maker of popular video game Fortnite, alleges that Google’s payment processing system, which collects a commission of 15% to 30% from in-app purchases, illegally harms consumers and software developers. They claim that Google uses its dominant position in the market to stifle competition from other app stores, driving up prices and discouraging innovation. This echoes a similar case Epic brought against Apple.

Pichai’s latest court appearance came just weeks after testifying in a separate antitrust trial in Washington, D.C., which focused on Google’s alleged abuse of power in its search engine. Despite the different locations and specific issues, both trials highlight Google’s immense power and its relationship with Apple.

One key part of Google’s defense is that the company faces competition from Apple’s iPhone and its app store. However, during the testimony, it was revealed that Google shared 36% of its ad revenue from Safari search queries with Apple in 2021. This disclosure led to tense exchanges between Pichai and Epic Games’ lawyer.

While Pichai acknowledged the revenue sharing, he maintained that Google and Android compete fiercely with Apple and the iPhone, asserting that this rivalry benefits consumers by offering more choices and lower prices.

The Epic Games trial is significant because, if successful, it could weaken Google’s and Apple’s ability to collect commissions on in-app purchases. This follows a previous ruling that Apple must allow apps to provide links to other payment options, potentially undermining the commissions both companies receive.

During the testimony, evidence revealed how profitable the Google Play Store has been for Google, generating an operating profit of $4.4 billion in the first half of 2020. Pichai emphasized that 97% of software developers on the Play Store don’t pay any fees, as they either don’t sell digital goods or don’t generate enough revenue to trigger the commissions.

The trial continues to shed light on the complex dynamics between tech giants and the impacts of their business practices on consumers and developers.

