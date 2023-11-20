Black Friday fartölvutilboð: Asus Vivobook 15 býður upp á frábært gildi

Black Friday is just around the corner, and shoppers are on the lookout for the best deals on laptops. While Chromebooks have seen significant discounts, finding a quality Windows laptop at an affordable price can be challenging. However, the Asus Vivobook 15 stands out as an excellent value option.

Currently priced at £399.99 on Amazon, the Asus Vivobook 15 is more than a third off its original retail price of £649.99. This discount puts it in the same price range as mid-range Chromebooks, making it an attractive choice for those seeking a budget-friendly Windows 11 laptop without compromising on quality.

What sets the Asus Vivobook 15 apart is its impressive specifications. Equipped with a quad-core Intel i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM, this laptop ensures smooth performance while running Windows 11. The 512GB SSD provides ample storage for files, making it a practical choice for work or study.

Not only does the Vivobook 15 deliver on performance, but it also boasts a full-sized keyboard in a compact chassis. This feature allows users to work comfortably on the go without sacrificing the convenience of a numpad. The 15.6-inch Full HD display is bright and responsive, making it perfect for video conferences or multimedia tasks.

While the Vivobook 15 may not be suitable for high-end gaming, it can handle game streaming services like GeForce Now. Overall, it is a reliable productivity laptop suitable for everyday tasks at the office or college.

With a price tag of just £399.99, the Asus Vivobook 15 offers an outstanding Black Friday deal that is hard to resist. Take advantage of this opportunity to get your hands on a Windows 11 laptop with excellent performance, portability, and value for money.

