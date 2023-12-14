Leviathan Expansion í Final Fantasy XVI til að veita léttir frá Grim Sky

In a recent interview with Famitsu, the development team behind Final Fantasy XVI confirmed that the upcoming Leviathan expansion will feature clearer, blue skies, providing much-needed relief from the oppressive, dark pink sky that dominates the later stages of the game. This announcement has been met with enthusiasm from players who found the gloomy atmosphere to be a major flaw in an otherwise wonderful game.

The DLC, titled “The Rising Tide,” takes place in a new part of the world that is unaffected by the magic eclipse. Players had previously speculated about the unusual sky in the DLC announcement, and their theories have now been confirmed. Protagonists Clive, Jill, and Joshua will embark on their journey under the bright blue skies, offering a refreshing change of scenery.

Additionally, the Leviathan expansion will introduce a new photo mode option, allowing players to replace the endgame’s dark pink sky with a blue one. This feature will be available not only in the DLC region but throughout the entire game, offering players the freedom to enjoy the game’s detailed art direction in a brighter, more uplifting environment.

For many players, this announcement brings a sense of relief and excitement. The oppressive aesthetic in the latter part of the game had previously dampened their enjoyment and made side-quests and monster hunts feel particularly grim. The opportunity to experience clearer skies and vibrant landscapes will undoubtedly enhance the overall gameplay experience.

While some players still express a desire for an option to completely disable the endgame eclipse, it is important to note that the game’s narrative and world-building elements may prevent such a feature from being implemented. However, the introduction of the Leviathan expansion and its accompanying changes provide a positive step towards addressing the issue and catering to the preferences of the player base.

With the anticipated release of the Leviathan expansion in the spring, Final Fantasy XVI players can look forward to a much-needed vacation from the dark and gloomy skies, immersing themselves in a world illuminated by the beauty of clear blue skies.