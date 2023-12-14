Daddy Yankee lætur af störfum frá Reggaeton til að stunda trúarleg köllun

In a surprising turn of events, Daddy Yankee, the renowned reggaeton artist, has announced his retirement from the music industry to focus on his religious faith. The announcement came during his farewell tour, La Meta (The Goal), which concluded in Puerto Rico on Sunday night.

During an emotional speech after his electrifying performance of his global hit “Gasolina,” Daddy Yankee shared his decision with the audience. He expressed that despite his tremendous success and worldwide acclaim, he felt a sense of emptiness that could not be filled by his achievements.

With tears streaming down his face, the rapper confessed that he had found solace and purpose in his newfound faith. Quoting a Bible verse in Spanish, he stated, “What good will it be for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?”

Acknowledging the impact of his decision, the 46-year-old artist revealed that he would continue his journey as Ramón Ayala, his birth name. He pledged to use his musical talents, social platforms, and influence for the greater good, dedicating them to the service of his faith.

The announcement left fans both surprised and supportive on social media. Many expressed admiration for Daddy Yankee’s courage to follow his calling, while others commended him for his candidness in sharing his religious transformation.

While Daddy Yankee’s retirement marks a significant moment in his career, he is not the first reggaeton artist to make such a choice. Previously, artists like Farruko, Héctor “El Father,” and Voltio have also stepped away from their music careers to pursue their Christian beliefs.

As the reggaeton industry continues to evolve, Daddy Yankee’s retirement signifies a shift in the priorities and journeys of its artists. The impact of his decision remains to be seen, but his dedication to his faith is evident as he embarks on a new chapter as Ramón Ayala.