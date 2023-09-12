Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Fréttir

Apple einkaleyfi sýnir líkamsstöðugreiningu fyrir sjálfvirkt staðbundið hljóð á AirPods

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Apple einkaleyfi sýnir líkamsstöðugreiningu fyrir sjálfvirkt staðbundið hljóð á AirPods

Apple has filed a patent that hints at an exciting new feature for its AirPods that support spatial audio. The patent describes the addition of posture detection sensors to automate when spatial audio is turned on and off. This means that the system would enable spatial audio when a person is sitting down and listening to music or watching a movie, and automatically disable head-tracking when it detects movement or the user stops listening.

The proposed automation is similar to the upcoming Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness features, which will be introduced with the AirPods Pro 2 and iOS 17. These features use machine learning to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes based on the user’s surroundings. The trend towards automating audio features is a significant development in the headphone industry, aimed at simplifying the listening experience while on the go.

Spatial audio, which was introduced by Apple in June 2021, offers a new level of surround sound for both movies and music. It provides a more immersive experience, particularly when combined with head-tracking technology known as Personalized Spatial Audio. However, manually turning off spatial audio can be a hassle, especially when the head-tracking feature creates awkward sound movements while walking or changing direction.

If Apple’s patent becomes a reality, users will no longer need to manually disable spatial audio during inconvenient moments. The new feature would be available on AirPods Pro (both generations), AirPods Max, and the upcoming Apple AirPods 3, which support spatial audio.

This patent filing aligns with Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its audio capabilities and provide a seamless user experience. With the potential introduction of this automated spatial audio feature, AirPods users can enjoy the benefits of immersive sound without the inconvenience of manual adjustments.

Heimildir:
– Patently Apple (no URL)
– Þekking höfundar

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Fréttir

The Wordle Review: Greining Puzzle Wordle 819

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Fréttir

Fornar bakteríur komu fyrst á land fyrir meira en 407 milljónum ára

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Fréttir

Samanburður á Sonos Beam (Gen 2) og Samsung HW-S60B hljóðstöngunum

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Væntanleg Sky-gleraugu til að passa upp á í september

September 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Hubble fangar vetrarbrautir sem rekast á í Arp 107

September 18, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

NASA uppgötvar möguleg merki um líf á fjarlægri plánetu

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Kínverski breiðsjónauki tekur töfrandi mynd af Andrómedu vetrarbrautinni

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments