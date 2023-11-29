Get Creative with the Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer

Looking to flex your creative muscles and relive the nostalgia of physical photographs? Look no further than the Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer, now available on Amazon for just $69, down from its regular price of $99. This impressive 30% discount offers a great opportunity to bring your digital memories to life in glorious vintage-style hard copies.

The Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer is the second-generation model launched in late 2022, and Amazon’s current offer represents the lowest price ever recorded for this device. Compatible with both iPhone and Android handsets over Bluetooth 5.0, this printer allows you to print and customize your photos directly from your smartphone or tablet via the Canon Mini Print App.

One remarkable feature of the Ivy 2 Mini is its use of the innovative ZINK (Zero Ink) technology. This means that no ink cartridges are required. Instead, colorful dye-based crystals are embedded inside the ZINK photo paper, creating vibrant and high-quality prints every time.

The IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer also offers improved print quality, with optimized skin tone colors, enhanced photo contrast, and sharper images. Moreover, the peel and stick backing of the prints allows you to easily place them on your favorite surfaces, creating personalized photo collages or room decorations.

To make the most of your Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer, consider stocking up on Canon ZINK Photo Paper Packs, available on Amazon. You can choose between a 50-sheet rectangle package for $24 or a $20 package of circle variants for $12 (with Prime shipping included).

So, whether you prefer the charm of physical photographs or want to exercise your creativity, the Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer is an excellent choice to bring your digital memories to life. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer and start preserving your moments in a beautifully tangible way.

Algengar spurningar (FAQ)

1. How does the Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer work?

The Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer uses ZINK (Zero Ink) technology, which incorporates colorful dye-based crystals inside the ZINK photo paper. When the printer applies heat to the paper, the crystals activate, producing vivid and high-quality prints without the need for ink cartridges.

2. Can I print photos from both iPhone and Android devices?

Yes, the Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer is compatible with both iPhone and Android handsets. Simply connect your smartphone or tablet to the printer via Bluetooth 5.0 and use the Canon Mini Print App to select and customize your photos.

3. What are the improvements in print quality with the Ivy 2 Mini?

The Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer offers optimized skin tone colors, improved photo contrast, and optimized photo sharpness. These enhancements result in even more realistic and vivid prints that capture the essence of your memories.