Met-slá úrskurður um læknismisnotkun verðlaunaður í Westchester County

In a groundbreaking case, Westchester Medical Center has been slapped with a record-setting $120 million medical malpractice verdict. The verdict comes after a four-week trial before Judge Paul I. Marx and highlights the hospital’s failure to promptly diagnose and treat a stroke patient, resulting in devastating brain damage.

The plaintiff, 41-year-old William Lee, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance on November 27, 2018, seeking urgent medical attention for a stroke. However, inexperienced doctors on call at the hospital caused a three-hour delay in removing the clot from Lee’s basilar artery. This delay led to extensive brain damage that has left Lee confined to a residential brain injury center for the rest of his life. Lead trial attorney Ben Rubinowitz, accompanied by Jeffrey Bloom and Richard Steigman from the Manhattan Personal Injury Law Firm, presented a compelling case, holding the hospital accountable for their negligence.

The injuries sustained by Lee have had a devastating impact on his cognitive abilities, specifically affecting judgment and short-term memory. As a result, he is unable to live independently or provide for his wife and children. The jury’s verdict includes compensation for Lee’s future medical needs, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, as well as the loss of services and society for his wife. This historic award represents the largest ever in a medical malpractice case in Westchester County.

The legal team representing Lee, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, brings over a century of combined experience in advocating for patients harmed or fatally injured due to healthcare negligence. Their significant expertise and track record of securing justice for victims have earned them recognition in the legal community, including Ben Rubinowitz being named “Lawyer of the Year” six times. Jeffrey Bloom is a co-chair of the Medical Malpractice Committee of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association.

This landmark verdict serves as a reminder of the importance of holding healthcare providers accountable for their actions and provides justice for victims who have suffered due to medical malpractice.

