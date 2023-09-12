Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Tækni

Orðasvar dagsins: Þeytið

ByRóbert Andrés

September 12, 2023
Orðasvar dagsins: Þeytið

If you’re playing Wordle today and need a little help, we’ve got you covered. The Wordle answer for September 12th is a five-letter word, and we have some clues to steer you in the right direction. Here’s what you need to know:

  • There is one vowel in this word.
  • Today’s word begins with ‘W’.
  • This word has no repeating letters.
  • This word is the name of a type of kitchen tool that can be used to mix things and make them fluffy.

If you’re still not sure, the answer is Whisk. It took us almost all of our guesses, but we managed to get it just in time with one guess left. Don’t forget to share your Wordle answer once you’re done, but remember not to spoil it for others!

Wordle has gained massive popularity since its launch in October 2021. Millions of players check in each day to test their word-guessing skills. The game’s success led to the proliferation of clones in app stores. However, the original Wordle, developed by Dan Wardle, remains a favorite among players.

In an interesting turn of events, the New York Times acquired Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. The game now falls under the newspaper’s umbrella of online games. While the acquisition has brought some behind-the-scenes developments, the game itself has remained free and unchanged.

Despite some initial migration issues and the removal of rude words from the dictionary, Wordle continues to captivate players with its simple yet addictive gameplay. So keep guessing and have fun playing Wordle!

Skilgreiningar:

By Róbert Andrés

Related Post

Tækni

Japan mun þróa metan-eldsneyti eldflaugavél fyrir 2030 sjósetja

September 16, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Tækni

Uppgötvaðu Samsung salan: Fáðu Samsung SmartThings stöðina fyrir aðeins $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tækni

Listin að tæma: Að sleppa óhófinu

September 16, 2023 Gabríel Botha

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Væntanleg Sky-gleraugu til að passa upp á í september

September 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Hubble fangar vetrarbrautir sem rekast á í Arp 107

September 18, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

NASA uppgötvar möguleg merki um líf á fjarlægri plánetu

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Kínverski breiðsjónauki tekur töfrandi mynd af Andrómedu vetrarbrautinni

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments