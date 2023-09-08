Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Tækni

TCL afhjúpar risastórt 115 tommu sjónvarp á IFA 2023 Showcase

ByMampho Brescia

September 8, 2023
TCL afhjúpar risastórt 115 tommu sjónvarp á IFA 2023 Showcase

TCL has revealed its newest addition to the large TV market with a whopping 115-inch model. With a screen this size, the TV is being hailed as a potential alternative to projectors. Currently available in China, the TCL X11G Max boasts Mini LED technology with over 20,000 local dimming zones, a 4K resolution, and a brightness of 5000 nits. The retail price in China is approximately £8740 / $10,900 / AU$17,050.

While the price tag may seem steep, when compared to projectors that produce a similar sized image with native 4K chips, such as the Sony VPL-XW5000ES, the pricing becomes more understandable. However, TCL has reportedly delayed the release of the 115-inch TV in Europe until next year, according to Marek Maciejewski, Product Development Director at TCL Europe. There is no word yet on whether it will be available in North America.

This massive TV could bridge the gap between traditional TVs and projectors, offering better HDR and gaming performance without requiring a dark home cinema setup. Its versatility makes it a potential game changer in the industry.

Source: [Insert Source Title Here]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Tækni

Xiaomi afhjúpar Redmi Note 13 Pro+ með glæsilegum eiginleikum

September 11, 2023 Gabríel Botha
Tækni

Apple mun skipta um Lightning hleðsluvír fyrir USB-C snúru

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Tækni

Apple viðburðurinn 2023: Við hverju má búast og nýjar sögusagnir um iPad Air

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés

Þú saknaðir

Fréttir

Frá 5G í farsímagervihnött: Tæknin sem endurskilgreinir alþjóðleg fjarskipti árið 2020

September 11, 2023 0 Comments
Fréttir

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Update 1.02 Patch Notes – 11. september

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Fréttir

Skurðpunktur vélanáms og vitrænnar útvarps: Framfarir og forrit

September 11, 2023 0 Comments
Tækni

Xiaomi afhjúpar Redmi Note 13 Pro+ með glæsilegum eiginleikum

September 11, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments