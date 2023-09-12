Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Tækni

Bandarísk hlutabréf lækka þegar fjárfestar bíða eftir Apple viðburðum og verðbólguupplýsingum

ByRóbert Andrés

September 12, 2023
Bandarísk hlutabréf lækka þegar fjárfestar bíða eftir Apple viðburðum og verðbólguupplýsingum

US stocks dipped ahead of the bell on Tuesday as investors eagerly anticipated Apple’s fall event and awaited key inflation data scheduled for release on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures led the retreat, down around 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped about 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures also fell about 0.2%, impacted by a decline in Oracle shares after the software maker reported slowing cloud sales growth.

Tech stocks, particularly Apple, took center stage on Tuesday as the highly anticipated fall event was set to introduce the iPhone 15. Additionally, investors were excited about the upcoming blockbuster Arm IPO. Reports indicated that the listing was up to 10 times oversubscribed, with the chip designer closing its order book early on Tuesday afternoon.

Investors were also preparing for Wednesday’s critical US consumer inflation data, which would provide insight into spending patterns and potential signs of a slowdown. The August retail sales report, set to be released on Thursday, would further shed light on households’ resilience.

This week’s economic data would be closely watched for its impact on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting in September. Investors were assessing the possibility of further interest-rate hikes and whether they had been priced into the stock market.

Heimild:
Yahoo Finance

By Róbert Andrés

Related Post

Tækni

Japan mun þróa metan-eldsneyti eldflaugavél fyrir 2030 sjósetja

September 16, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Tækni

Uppgötvaðu Samsung salan: Fáðu Samsung SmartThings stöðina fyrir aðeins $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tækni

Listin að tæma: Að sleppa óhófinu

September 16, 2023 Gabríel Botha

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Væntanleg Sky-gleraugu til að passa upp á í september

September 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Hubble fangar vetrarbrautir sem rekast á í Arp 107

September 18, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

NASA uppgötvar möguleg merki um líf á fjarlægri plánetu

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Kínverski breiðsjónauki tekur töfrandi mynd af Andrómedu vetrarbrautinni

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments