Starfield mun fá opinberan modstuðning árið 2024

According to Todd Howard, the development chief at Bethesda, Starfield will be receiving official mod support in 2024. While no specific release date was provided, Howard hinted that the mod support will likely be implemented through the Creation Kit, which was previously used for Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim.

Mod support allows players to modify and customize the game, expanding its possibilities. Howard mentioned, “Once mods are supported, you’ll be able to do almost anything, just like in our previous games. Mod support will be available next year, and we love mods too, so we’ll go all-in.”

The Creation Kits for Fallout 4 and Skyrim provided players with the same tools that Bethesda used to create the games. This allowed for the development of more advanced mods with greater ease. It is logical to assume that Starfield’s version of the Creation Kit will be released a year after the game’s launch, similar to the release timelines of its predecessors.

Despite the absence of official mod support, players have already created a variety of mods for Starfield. These range from quirky and unconventional creations to more practical additions, such as DLSS Support and a field of view slider. Players even developed a mod to address what IGN referred to as a “shockingly bad” inventory management system.

While installing unofficial mods may disable achievements in the game, dedicated modders have found ways around this limitation. They have made modifications to restore the ability to earn achievements even with mods installed.

In IGN’s review, Starfield received a 7/10 rating, with praise for its expansive roleplaying quests and enjoyable combat. Despite facing challenges, the game’s appeal remains strong.

