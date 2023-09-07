Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Tækni

Nintendo deilir myndbandsskilaboðum frá fyrrum rödd Mario og Creator

ByGabríel Botha

September 7, 2023
Nintendo deilir myndbandsskilaboðum frá fyrrum rödd Mario og Creator

Nintendo has released a video message featuring Charles Martinet, the former voice of Mario, and Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario. Although the message does not provide new information about the voice actor for the iconic plumber or the details of Martinet’s role as the Mario Ambassador, it does showcase Martinet’s enthusiasm and passion for both the fans and his new position.

In the video message, Miyamoto expresses gratitude to Martinet for his work and involvement in the series, acknowledging their long journey together since Martinet’s first voice role in Super Mario 64. Interestingly, Miyamoto reveals that Martinet used to call him “Papa” when they would meet.

While Martinet’s new role remains undisclosed, he hints at traveling worldwide to meet fans. This implies that he will likely make appearances at conventions for the foreseeable future.

As for the new voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, fans will have to wait until the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October to find out.

If you will miss Martinet as the voice of Mario, share your thoughts in the comments.

Heimildir: Nintendo

By Gabríel Botha

Related Post

Tækni

The Moto G Stylus 2022: A Budget Smartphone with Impressive Features

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tækni

SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB ytri SSD: Gagnabati og vegabréfamyndaáhyggjur

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Tækni

13" á móti 15" MacBook Air: Samskipti á milli skjástærðar og flytjanleika

September 11, 2023 Gabríel Botha

Þú saknaðir

Tækni

The Moto G Stylus 2022: A Budget Smartphone with Impressive Features

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tækni

SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB ytri SSD: Gagnabati og vegabréfamyndaáhyggjur

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Tækni

13" á móti 15" MacBook Air: Samskipti á milli skjástærðar og flytjanleika

September 11, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Tækni

Blackbird PLC tryggir sér samning fyrir sumarólympíuleikana árið 2024

September 11, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments