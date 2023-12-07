Vísindamenn vinna saman að því að kanna byltingarkennda tækni á sviði tilbúinnar líffræði

Summary: The University of Washington, the Chan-Zuckerberg Institute, and the Allen Institute have joined forces to fund a Seattle biotech organization, the Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology, with $75 million. The organization aims to conduct research on “DNA typewriters,” cells capable of self-monitoring that could revolutionize our understanding of biology. Led by UW’s Jay Shendure, the project seeks to establish a new model of collaboration between academia and commercial development. By leveraging DNA as a storage medium for information, the researchers hope to gain insights into the activities of biological systems over time. While still a work in progress, the technology shows promising potential for transforming the field of biology. Moreover, the project provides an excellent opportunity for interdisciplinary collaboration across multiple institutions. The Seattle Hub’s long-term goals include the creation of functioning biological systems with self-recording capabilities and exploring the use of AI to decode the data recorded by these systems. The initiative emphasizes openness and plans to share its findings with the global scientific community to advance research efforts.

Pioneering Research Initiative Explores Revolutionary Concepts in Synthetic Biology

Scientists at the University of Washington, in collaboration with the Chan-Zuckerberg Institute and the Allen Institute, are embarking on an extraordinary $75-million research project to investigate the potential of “DNA typewriters” – self-monitoring cells that could transform our understanding of biology. The joint initiative, known as the Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology, aims to merge the expertise of these renowned research entities and establish a unique model of collaboration in the field.

Despite the absence of a strict roadmap and any guarantee of success, the initiative endeavors to unlock the potential of DNA as a storage medium for recording dynamic information about cellular experiences over time. This revolutionary approach could revolutionize how we study and comprehend biological systems.

Jay Shendure, the scientific lead for the project, compares the technology to a “smartwatch for cells.” Rather than envisioning a traditional wristwatch, one should instead imagine a cell journaling its experiences. By leveraging DNA as a digital entity capable of storing information, scientists could eventually gain unparalleled insights into biological processes.

The project’s initial stages involve the development of a monitoring system for individual cells. Although still in its early stages, the system shows promise for recording precise lineages for each cell. Furthermore, technological advancements could allow services such as “recorder cells and recorder mice” – living systems with self-recording capabilities. These advancements pose challenges of their own, such as deciphering the recorded data and applying artificial intelligence to make sense of it.

While the field remains data-limited, the collaboration between the Seattle Hub, AI experts, and biology researchers presents an opportunity to address this challenge. By sharing their findings widely, the initiative aims to foster progress across laboratories worldwide.

Although significant strides are required before any major breakthroughs can be announced, the Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology ensures research efforts remain open and collaborative, emphasizing the potential value that could arise from this cutting-edge exploration.

