Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Tækni

Japanska fjármálaeftirlitið leggur til skattabreytingar fyrir stafræn eignafyrirtæki

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Japanska fjármálaeftirlitið leggur til skattabreytingar fyrir stafræn eignafyrirtæki

The Financial Services Agency (FSA), Japan’s financial regulator, has proposed several changes to the tax code in order to create a more favorable environment for the adoption of blockchain technology. One of the key proposals is the removal of the year-end “unrealized gains” tax on digital assets for domestic firms.

Currently, legal entities in Japan are required to pay taxes on the increase in value of their digital assets, even if those assets have not been converted into fiat currency. This is in contrast to many other jurisdictions, where companies are only taxed when they sell or exchange digital assets for fiat.

The FSA’s proposal aims to exempt domestic firms from the burden of this yearly tax on unrealized gains. By doing so, the agency hopes to incentivize more companies to invest in the digital asset and blockchain sectors.

This move comes as a response to calls for taxation reform from digital asset advocates in Japan. The Japan Blockchain Association (JBA), a non-governmental lobbying group, has been advocating for changes to ease the tax burden on the domestic digital asset industry. They proposed three key changes, one of which aligns with the FSA’s proposal to eliminate the year-end unrealized gains tax on corporations holding digital assets.

This proposal by the FSA is likely to gain support from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as well as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has expressed his government’s commitment to supporting the Web3 and blockchain sectors.

This move towards tax reforms for digital asset corporates in Japan reflects the government’s recognition of the importance of blockchain technology and its desire to create a more favorable environment for its adoption.

Heimildir:
– Financial Services Agency (FSA)
– Japan Blockchain Association (JBA)
– Efnahags-, viðskipta- og iðnaðarráðuneyti

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Tækni

Japan mun þróa metan-eldsneyti eldflaugavél fyrir 2030 sjósetja

September 16, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Tækni

Uppgötvaðu Samsung salan: Fáðu Samsung SmartThings stöðina fyrir aðeins $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tækni

Listin að tæma: Að sleppa óhófinu

September 16, 2023 Gabríel Botha

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

LionGlass: Byltingarkennda og umhverfisvæna glerið

September 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Vafrakökur og persónuverndarstefna: Skildu hvernig unnið er með gögnin þín

September 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Grípandi fegurð og kraftur sólarinnar: NASA afhjúpar dáleiðandi mynd

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Mikilvægi kökustjórnunar fyrir friðhelgi notenda

September 18, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments