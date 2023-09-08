Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Tækni

eBay kynnir gervigreindarverkfæri til að búa til vöruskráningar á pallinum sínum

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 8, 2023
eBay kynnir gervigreindarverkfæri til að búa til vöruskráningar á pallinum sínum

Summary: eBay has unveiled a new image-based listing tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to auto-generate a product description from a single photo. The tool, available only on the eBay app for iOS users currently, allows sellers to simply snap a picture of the item, and the AI will fill in all the necessary details, including titles, descriptions, release dates, and sub-categories. It even suggests a price and shipping cost. The feature aims to simplify the listing process and remove barriers to entry for first-time sellers, who may find it overwhelming to create competitive listings. Initial feedback has been positive, with 95% of users who tried the AI-generated descriptions opting to use them. Additionally, eBay announced a seamless background-removing tool that replaces the background of the product image with a clean white backdrop. These new tools demonstrate eBay’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to enhance the user experience on its platform.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are capable of understanding, learning, and performing tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Source: Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Tækni

Skipting Apple yfir í USB-C á iPhone 15: Þvinguð hreyfing, en með ávinningi

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Tækni

Engifer: Náttúruleg lækning við hægðatregðu

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tækni

Starfield studd formlega mods væntanleg árið 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Þú saknaðir

Tækni

Skipting Apple yfir í USB-C á iPhone 15: Þvinguð hreyfing, en með ávinningi

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Tækni

Engifer: Náttúruleg lækning við hægðatregðu

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tækni

Starfield studd formlega mods væntanleg árið 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tækni

Instagram prófar nýjan eiginleika til að deila straumfærslum með nánum vinum

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments