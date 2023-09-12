Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Tækni

Nýtt „aldrei gulnar“ glært hulstur frá Dbrand fyrir iPhone 15 Pro

ByGabríel Botha

September 12, 2023
Dbrand, a popular smartphone case manufacturer, has just announced the release of their latest product, the Ghost Case. This clear case is specifically designed for flagship phones, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro. The standout feature of the Ghost Case is its claim to never turn yellow, a common issue with many clear cases on the market.

According to Dbrand, the anti-yellowing feature of the Ghost Case is attributed to its two-tone design, specifically the matte black frame that surrounds the case. CEO Adam Ijaz explains that the combination of materials, post-processing techniques, and deliberate industrial design choices all contribute to the case’s ability to maintain its clarity over time.

Aside from its anti-yellowing properties, the Ghost Case is also described as being grippy and providing a satisfying tactile experience with its clicky buttons. Dbrand further claims that the case can withstand a 10-foot drop, ensuring maximum protection for your smartphone.

In addition to the iPhone 15 Pro, Dbrand offers versions of the Ghost Case for other flagship phones including the iPhone 14 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S22 / S23 Ultra. All variants of the case are 1.2mm thick and come equipped with built-in MagSafe magnets, allowing for seamless compatibility with Apple’s magnetic-charging technology.

Dbrand made a conscious decision to use TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) for the opaque portions of the case, while the rest is made with polycarbonate. This combination allows the case to have the appearance and feel of a clear case, while still maintaining flexibility and durability.

The Dbrand Ghost Case for iPhone 15 Pro and other flagship phones is available for pre-order now and is expected to start shipping in October.

Heimild: The Verge

By Gabríel Botha

