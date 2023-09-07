Samstarf milli Comcast og CCBC til að auka meðvitund og samþykkja hagkvæma tengingaráætlun

Comcast and the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) have joined forces to launch a Digital Navigator program aimed at improving internet connectivity and digital skills in the Baltimore area. The program will utilize trained CCBC students to help residents, including CCBC students, overcome barriers to getting online such as affordability, access to devices, and digital skills.

Through a $150,000 grant from Comcast, nearly a dozen CCBC students will be hired and trained as Digital Navigators. These navigators will educate residents about resources available to them and help them connect to high-speed internet for schoolwork and job searches.

Comcast is also promoting exclusive internet deals and spreading the word about the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides qualifying individuals with a $30/month benefit towards their internet bill. Eligible Comcast customers can get home internet through Comcast’s Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus at no cost once the ACP benefit is applied.

The Digital Navigator model has been proven effective in closing the digital divide and reducing socioeconomic inequalities. According to a recent study by the Boston Consulting Group, over 65% of survey respondents who used Digital Navigator services obtained internet access or a computer or tablet at home. Additionally, more than 85% of respondents reported using the internet more frequently, and many saw improvements in healthcare and access to basic needs.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski expressed his commitment to closing the digital divide and praised the Digital Navigator program for helping students and community members get connected and learn about new technology.

Comcast has been actively working towards advancing digital equity in the communities it serves. In Maryland alone, Comcast has invested $28.8 million in cash and in-kind contributions to local non-profits. The company has also installed over 40 Lift Zones in Maryland to provide free WiFi service to community centers.

The partnership between Comcast and CCBC is a part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advancing digital equity. This partnership builds on their previous collaboration to bring high-speed internet to previously unserved residences in Northern Baltimore County.

With this initiative, Comcast and CCBC aim to bridge the digital divide, empower students, and ensure that internet affordability is not a barrier to academic and career success.

