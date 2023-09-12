Borgarlíf

Petrified: Besta hryllingspodcast Írlands stígur á svið í fyrsta beinni útsendingu

ByGabríel Botha

September 12, 2023
The popular Irish horror anthology podcast, Petrified, is set to thrill audiences with its first-ever live performance in Ireland. Hosted by Peter Dunne and Liam Geraghty, Petrified has captivated listeners through its creative storytelling and talented voice actors.

Live podcasts present a unique challenge, as the medium must effectively engage the audience and maintain the essence of the show. Many live podcasts struggle to strike the right balance, leaving listeners feeling disconnected or uncertain about the authenticity of the banter. However, Petrified has conquered this challenge, delivering a truly frightening experience through their live performances.

While each episode of Petrified is a standalone story, the podcast has taken listeners to a range of unique settings, including a Dublin pantomime, a ghost estate, and a call centre. However, one particular episode that resonates with the podcast’s cult following is “Melody’s Story Hour.”

Unlike a traditional live podcast event, “Melody’s Story Hour” takes a meta approach. Rather than featuring hosts reading stories or conducting Q&A sessions, the episode unfolds within a live podcast recording. As audience members watch the terror unfold before them, they soon find themselves entangled in the story, resulting in a chilling and satisfying twist.

To cater to those who wish to relish this spine-tingling experience, Petrified is preparing for their second live show, this time in Dublin. The upcoming event, “Petrified Live,” will take place at The Laughter Lounge on Eden Quay, featuring talented actors Ali Fox, Margaret McAulife, and Anna Sheils-McNamee.

Excitement fills the air as the writer of Petrified, Peter Dunne, shared his thoughts on the upcoming live podcast, stating, “We’re so excited – and, fittingly, terrified – to do our first live podcast in Ireland. It’s going to be a great night for fans of the show and a perfect introduction to what we do for anyone new to Petrified.”

If you don’t want to miss out on this thrilling experience, grab your tickets for Petrified Live at laughterlounge.com. The show will commence at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm. Stay connected with Petrified by following their official account on Instagram for the latest updates.

Sources: Petrified, laughterlounge.com

