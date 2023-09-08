Zoom kynnir gervigreindan stafrænan aðstoðarmann fyrir áskriftir

Zoom has unveiled its new generative AI-powered digital assistant, called Zoom AI Companion. The assistant will be included in Zoom’s paid subscriptions at no additional cost. The AI Companion will be available across the Zoom platform, offering features such as meeting summarization, message drafting, and real-time meeting feedback. While some features will be available at launch, others will be rolled out in Spring 2024.

Smita Hashim, Chief Product Officer at Zoom, emphasized the company’s commitment to customer value and innovation with the introduction of the AI Companion. Users will be able to interact with the assistant through a side panel in the Meetings experience, and Zoom has plans to expand the assistant’s capabilities throughout the next year.

In addition to this announcement, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan responded to Microsoft’s decision to unbundle Microsoft Teams from Office 365 and Microsoft 365 subscriptions. Yuan suggested that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should consider investigating the matter, similar to the EU anticompetition body.

Salesforce Launches Advanced Productivity Tools for Slack

Salesforce has introduced three new advanced productivity tools for Slack: Slack AI, Slack lists, and new automation capabilities. Slack AI is integrated into the platform and offers features such as channel recaps and thread summaries. Slack lists enable users to track work tasks and manage projects with a streamlined communication flow. The new automation capabilities allow users to automate specific tasks without coding expertise. Developers can also build custom apps with Slack as the host.

Noah Desai Weiss, Chief Product Officer at Slack, emphasized the company’s focus on delivering an intelligent and efficient productivity platform that empowers users to do their best work. Slack AI and Slack lists will be in pilot this winter, with general availability scheduled for 2024. The new automation hub is set to be available later this month.

Microsoft Ends Support for Skype in Teams Rooms, Introduces Billing for Recording and Transcript APIs

Microsoft has announced that Teams Rooms will no longer support connections to the Skype for Business server starting from October 1, 2023. This change will affect a small number of customers using on-premise configurations. Teams Rooms will shift its support to the Exchange server, which is already utilized by the Teams Desktop.

At the same time, Microsoft has introduced billing for its recording and transcript APIs in Teams. Developers will now be charged for using these APIs, with recordings costing $0.03 per minute and transcriptions priced at $0.024 per minute. Microsoft highlighted the benefits of these APIs for developers building line of business (LOB) apps and multi-tenant Independent Software Vendor (ISV) solutions, including call summarization, speaker insights, smart follow-ups, and training and onboarding.

