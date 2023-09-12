Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Tækni

Apple AirPods Pro styður USB-C hleðslu

ByGabríel Botha

September 12, 2023
Apple AirPods Pro styður USB-C hleðslu

Apple has confirmed that the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro will feature USB-C charging. The announcement was made at Apple’s Wonderlust Event, where the company also unveiled the new case for the AirPods Pro. The third-generation AirPods Pros case will not only support USB-C charging, but also MagSafe charging.

Unfortunately, for those who are only interested in purchasing the case separately, it seems that option will not be available. USB-C charging will be included with the full price of $249 for the AirPods Pro.

Aside from USB-C compatibility, users can look forward to other features such as adaptive audio and powerful noise cancellation. Additionally, a single charge of the AirPods Pro is expected to provide approximately six hours of battery life.

The AirPods Pro are scheduled for release on September 22nd, offering consumers a wireless audio solution with enhanced functionality and convenience.

For more details about the announcements made at Apple’s Wonderlust Event, IGN has provided a comprehensive roundup of all the major news and highlights. Additionally, IGN offers a helpful guide to assist consumers in choosing the best Apple AirPods model to purchase in 2023.

Heimildir:
– Apple’s Wonderlust Event
– IGN’s roundup of Apple’s Wonderlust Event
– IGN’s guide to the best Apple AirPods model to buy in 2023

By Gabríel Botha

Related Post

Tækni

Japan mun þróa metan-eldsneyti eldflaugavél fyrir 2030 sjósetja

September 16, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Tækni

Uppgötvaðu Samsung salan: Fáðu Samsung SmartThings stöðina fyrir aðeins $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tækni

Listin að tæma: Að sleppa óhófinu

September 16, 2023 Gabríel Botha

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Væntanleg Sky-gleraugu til að passa upp á í september

September 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Hubble fangar vetrarbrautir sem rekast á í Arp 107

September 18, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

NASA uppgötvar möguleg merki um líf á fjarlægri plánetu

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Kínverski breiðsjónauki tekur töfrandi mynd af Andrómedu vetrarbrautinni

September 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments