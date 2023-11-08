After years of hard work and preparation, students from University College Dublin (UCD) are gearing up to launch Ireland’s very first satellite, EIRSAT-1. The cube satellite, or cubesat, is set to be launched later this month from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Supported by the European Space Agency (ESA) Academy, particularly through its ‘Fly Your Satellite!’ program, EIRSAT-1 is a pioneering initiative that allows university students in Europe to build, launch, and operate their own satellites for space research. The project was initiated in 2017 and has been developed by students from the UCD Centre for Space Research, UCD School of Physics, and UCD School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering.

Once in low-Earth orbit, EIRSAT-1 will carry out three different experiments. Its primary mission is to study gamma-ray bursts, which are the most luminous and powerful events occurring in the universe. In addition, the satellite will also conduct a thermal coating study to evaluate the performance of surface treatments for satellites. Furthermore, it will demonstrate an alternative system for spacecraft orientation control.

This groundbreaking project signifies a significant milestone for Ireland, as it marks the country’s first leap into space exploration. UCD’s Prof Lorraine Hanlon, director of the project, expressed her excitement, attributing the achievement to the hard work of the team and the support of the university, the Irish government, and Irish industry.

The collaboration between UCD and the ESA played a crucial role in the success of the project. According to Joost Vanreusel, head of the ESA Academy, UCD’s expertise in space science and astrophysics, combined with ESA’s experience in building and testing small spacecraft, made EIRSAT-1 a captivating educational program. This collaboration highlights the significance of international cooperation in space research, as emphasized by Prof Sheila McBreen, one of Ireland’s leading astrophysicists.

EIRSAT-1 is not only a significant milestone for Ireland but also a testament to the power of collaboration and the dedication of students and researchers in pushing the boundaries of space exploration. It is expected to provide invaluable insights into gamma-ray bursts and contribute to scientific knowledge on the universe’s most captivating phenomena.