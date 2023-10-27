As Halloween approaches and costumes are prepared, sky gazers are in for a pre-Halloween treat this year. On Saturday, the night sky will be illuminated by the radiant glow of the hunter’s moon. However, this year, there’s an added bonus for lucky viewers – a partial lunar eclipse.

While the moon takes center stage, another celestial body will attempt to steal the spotlight. Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, will be visible just south of the moon, although the moon will still shine the brightest. According to NASA scientist Noah Petro, the beauty of this time of year is that the moon rises right around sunset when it’s full, resulting in stunning low-hanging moons in the sky.

Now, let’s take a closer look at some key questions surrounding the hunter’s moon and the upcoming partial lunar eclipse.

Why is it called the hunter’s moon?

The hunter’s moon is a name given to the full moon in October, although it occasionally appears in November. In various cultures, moons are named based on seasonal activities. The hunter’s moon, also known as falling leaves moon and freezing moon, traditionally indicates a time when Indigenous groups gather food for winter. This is especially convenient as deer and other prey have fattened up after feasting throughout the summer.

What distinguishes the hunter’s moon and its precursor, the harvest moon, is that both have moonrises of about 30 minutes, shorter than the usual 50 minutes. These early evening moonrises are ideal for harvesting and hunting, considering the longer hours of light in September and October.

Who will get to see the partial lunar eclipse?

Sky watchers in Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia are in for a special treat as they will have the opportunity to witness the last lunar eclipse of the year. During a partial lunar eclipse, an imperfect alignment of the sun, Earth, and moon results in parts of the moon being obscured by the Earth’s shadow.

However, unlike a total lunar eclipse, this partial eclipse will be quite subtle. NASA’s Noah Petro explains that the moon will pass through a portion of the Earth’s shadow, causing it to dim. It won’t be immediately noticeable to the naked eye.

Where and when can you see this moon?

Since the hunter’s moon is a full moon, it will illuminate the sky at full brightness. To catch a glimpse, look towards the east as the moon rises and towards the west as it sets. Here are the best viewing times for a few representative time zones:

District of Columbia:

– Moonrise: 6:06 p.m. Eastern time

– Moonset: 7:10 a.m.

Chicago:

– Moonrise: 5:44 p.m. Central time

– Moonset: 6:59 a.m.

Los Angeles:

– Moonrise: 6:04 p.m. Pacific time

– Moonset: 6:57 a.m.

For moonrise and moonset times in other locations, please refer to reliable sources such as the U.S. Naval Observatory’s website.

So get ready for an enchanting evening under the magical light of the hunter’s moon, with the added bonus of a subtle lunar eclipse, creating an unforgettable celestial experience.