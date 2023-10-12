Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

NASA frestar geimgöngum vegna leka kælivökva ISS

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Október 12, 2023
NASA frestar geimgöngum vegna leka kælivökva ISS

NASA flight controllers have decided to postpone two spacewalks as they review data related to a recent radiator coolant leak on the Russian side of the International Space Station (ISS). The first spacewalk, originally scheduled for October 12, and the second spacewalk planned for October 20, will be rescheduled at a later date.

The coolant leak occurred on October 9 in the backup radiator of the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. However, NASA assured that the primary radiator on Nauka is still functioning properly and providing full cooling to the module without affecting the crew or space station operations. External camera views have shown only residual coolant droplets.

The backup radiator was delivered to the ISS in 2010 on the Rassvet module during the STS-132 space shuttle mission. It was intended for use with the Nauka module, which was launched in July 2021 and had the component installed in April of this year.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, plans to have cosmonauts take photos of the radiator during the next scheduled Russian segment-based spacewalk on October 25. The goal is to identify the cause of the leak and determine if the device can be repaired in the future.

The decision to postpone the spacewalks is a precautionary measure while NASA and Roscosmos investigate the coolant leak and ensure the safety of the astronauts and the integrity of the space station. New dates for the spacewalks will be announced once the review process is complete.

Heimildir: NASA, Roscosmos

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Vísindi

Konur kjósa líkamlegan styrk í skammtímasamböndum, en tengdahúmor fyrir langtíma velgengni

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vísindi

Leiðbeiningar um að skoða og mynda hringlaga sólmyrkvann á öruggan hátt

Október 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Konur kjósa líkamlegan styrk í skammtímasamböndum, en tengdahúmor fyrir langtíma velgengni

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Leiðbeiningar um að skoða og mynda hringlaga sólmyrkvann á öruggan hátt

Október 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Flúrljómun notað til að mæla streitumagn í sojabaunum sem verða fyrir ósoni

Október 13, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments