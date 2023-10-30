Kannaðu framtíð geimferða í Bretlandi með Axiom Space

The United Kingdom’s space agency, the UK Space Agency (UKSA), has recently embarked on a new partnership with Axiom Space, a Houston-based company specializing in commercial space missions. The goal of this collaboration is to plan a mission involving four astronauts on board, sponsored by commercial entities. While rumors have circulated that retired British astronaut Tim Peake may lead the mission, the UKSA has clarified that it is too early to speculate on crew members or mission details.

Axiom Space offers an alternative to traditional space station rotations by providing two-week missions to the space station. However, these missions must adhere to NASA’s regulations, which include having a former agency astronaut in command. Tim Peake, who flew with the European Space Agency (ESA) and UKSA during Expeditions 46/7, was the first UK-born individual to go to space outside of private contracts or other citizenship arrangements.

The UKSA’s mission aligns with the country’s national space strategy of 2021, focusing on commercial opportunities, international collaboration, and the advancement of science and technology. In addition to scientific research and technology demonstrations, the astronauts would engage in education and outreach activities to inspire young people in STEAM subjects and future careers in the space sector.

At this stage, the UKSA and Axiom Space are working closely with ESA on flight execution and crew selection. The mission concept is still being formulated, and if it proceeds, the demonstration could play a critical role in certifying new technologies for future space missions. The UKSA emphasizes that the mission is still in the exploration phase and may not fly if the concept does not align with suitable criteria. However, if the mission moves forward, it will be entirely sponsored by UK-based companies.

