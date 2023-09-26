Áskoranir við að fylgjast með andrúmslofti TRAPPIST-1 reikistjarna

Efforts to study the atmospheres of planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system have been hindered by the activity on the surface of the red dwarf star at its center, according to new findings from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) observed the innermost planet, TRAPPIST-1b, and found that it is likely a barren rock with no significant atmosphere. Similar results were obtained for the second planet in the system, TRAPPIST-1c. These two planets bear resemblance to Mercury, the innermost planet in our solar system.

Astronomers led by Olivia Lim of the University of Montréal took the first-ever spectrum of a planet in the TRAPPIST-1 system, specifically TRAPPIST-1b. The spectrum captured by JWST’s Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) did not show evidence of a thick hydrogen-dominated atmosphere. However, the observations revealed that the influence of the star dominates the measurements, making it challenging to determine whether TRAPPIST-1 is potentially habitable or not.

Observing the atmosphere of an exoplanet requires using transmission spectroscopy. When a planet transits its star, some of the starlight passes through the planet’s atmosphere. Scientists can analyze this light to identify the gases present in the atmosphere. However, red dwarf stars like TRAPPIST-1 are known for their activity, such as bright faculae and dark star-spots, which interfere with measuring a planet’s spectrum.

Stellar faculae and spots create contrasting bright and dark lines that can be mistaken for absorption lines. Stellar flares, unpredictable events during which the star temporarily brightens, also affect measurements. Olivia Lim’s team used two approaches to mitigate these challenges. They modeled the stellar activity and removed it from the data and also modeled the stellar contamination and the planet’s atmosphere together. Both approaches yielded the same result: TRAPPIST-1b lacks a thick hydrogen atmosphere, and the spectrum can be fully explained by the star’s activity.

However, it remains uncertain whether TRAPPIST-1b has a thinner atmosphere of water vapor, carbon dioxide, or methane, as the uncertainties introduced by the star’s activity are currently greater than the precision required to detect such an atmosphere. These challenges will pose significant problems when observing the other planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system, especially those in the habitable zone, as the star’s activity will make it difficult to identify atmospheric signals.

The findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Heimildir:

– The Astrophysical Journal Letters