Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

Birtustig gervihnattastjörnumerkja skapar áskoranir fyrir stjörnufræði á jörðu niðri

ByMampho Brescia

Október 8, 2023
Birtustig gervihnattastjörnumerkja skapar áskoranir fyrir stjörnufræði á jörðu niðri

A recent international study coordinated by aerospace engineer Siegfried Eggl from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has confirmed that newly deployed satellites are as bright as stars visible to the naked eye. This brightness is a concern for ground-based astronomy, as it can interfere with observations.

The study found that AST Space Mobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite, featuring a large phased-array antenna, reached a peak brightness of magnitude 0.4, making it one of the brightest objects in the night sky. Additionally, the untracked Launch Vehicle Adapter had an apparent visual magnitude of 5.5, brighter than the recommended magnitude of 7 by the International Astronomical Union.

The growing number of satellite constellations, such as Starlink, poses an even greater concern. With companies planning to launch thousands to hundreds of thousands of satellites, the night sky could be dramatically changed. Eggl emphasized that these bright satellites, along with their movement, can disrupt observations and cause data loss for telescopes.

Efforts are being made to address this issue. For example, Starlink is exploring options to make their satellites’ surfaces darker to absorb more sunlight and reduce reflection. However, this approach generates heat, which poses additional engineering challenges. SpaceX is also considering using reflective solar panels with dielectric mirrors to redirect reflections away from the Earth.

Collaboration between the space industry and astronomers is crucial to finding effective solutions. The goal is to mitigate the impact of satellite constellations on ground-based astronomy and preserve the integrity of observatories. The study raises awareness about the issue and highlights the need for further research and cooperation.

The study, “Optical observations of an ultrabright constellation satellite,” is published in the journal Nature.

Heimildir:
– Nandakumar, S., Eggl, S., Tregloan-Reed, J., et al. (2023). “Optical observations of an ultrabright constellation satellite.” Nature, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06672-7.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Vísindi

Alþjóðlega geimstöðin: Einstök vísindarannsóknarstofa

Október 9, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Vísindi

Af hverju er Mars rauður? Að kanna vísindin á bak við litinn

Október 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Sjaldgæfur „Ring of Fire“ sólmyrkvi til að prýða skýin 14. október

Október 9, 2023 Gabríel Botha

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Alþjóðlega geimstöðin: Einstök vísindarannsóknarstofa

Október 9, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Vísindi

Af hverju er Mars rauður? Að kanna vísindin á bak við litinn

Október 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Sjaldgæfur „Ring of Fire“ sólmyrkvi til að prýða skýin 14. október

Október 9, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

Prófessor Dimitrios Buhalis viðurkenndur sem einn af fremstu vísindamönnum heims í ferðamálarannsóknum

Október 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments