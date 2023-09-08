Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

SpaceX kynnir Starlink 6-14 verkefni í kvöld

ByGabríel Botha

September 8, 2023
SpaceX kynnir Starlink 6-14 verkefni í kvöld

SpaceX is preparing for another launch of its Starlink internet satellites today. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:56 p.m. EDT. Although the weather conditions are initially expected to be iffy, they are projected to improve as the night progresses. SpaceX’s live stream will be available online approximately 5 minutes before liftoff.

This will be the seventh flight of the Falcon 9’s first stage booster and will mark the 47th launch on the Space Coast this year. If all goes according to plan, the first stage booster will attempt to land on a drone ship in the sea about eight minutes after liftoff. The Starlink 6-14 mission will deploy more Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

The weather forecast for the launch window shows a 60% chance of favorable conditions at the start, improving to 85% by the end. The recovery conditions for the first stage booster landing at sea are deemed “low risk”. The backup launch opportunities are available on Saturday if needed.

Following today’s launch, the next one from Florida’s Space Coast is scheduled for Saturday morning. United Launch Alliance is targeting 8:51 a.m. EDT for liftoff of an Atlas V rocket from Launch Complex 41. The NROL-107 mission is a collaboration between the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office and will deploy payloads to geosynchronous orbit.

Stay tuned for more updates on SpaceX’s Starlink missions and other launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the coming weeks.

Heimildir:
– [Heimildarnafn 1]
– [Heimildarnafn 2]

By Gabríel Botha

Related Post

Vísindi

8 ráð til að tryggja öryggi ástvinar sem býr einn

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Árangursrík aðstoð við endurkomu Aeolus gervihnöttsins: Gerir úreldingu gervihnatta öruggari

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés
Vísindi

Eru svarthol að leynast í Hyades stjörnuþyrpingunni?

September 11, 2023 Gabríel Botha

Þú saknaðir

Tækni

Skipting Apple yfir í USB-C á iPhone 15: Þvinguð hreyfing, en með ávinningi

September 11, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Tækni

Engifer: Náttúruleg lækning við hægðatregðu

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tækni

Starfield studd formlega mods væntanleg árið 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tækni

Instagram prófar nýjan eiginleika til að deila straumfærslum með nánum vinum

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments