Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

Engir sólstormar í sjónmáli: Róleg helgi fyrir segulsvið jarðar

ByRóbert Andrés

Október 1, 2023
Engir sólstormar í sjónmáli: Róleg helgi fyrir segulsvið jarðar

This weekend, Earth can expect a peaceful and undisturbed magnetic field as there are no Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) threatening our planet. However, there is a newcomer on the solar stage that has caught the attention of forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Known as sunspot AR3451, this rapidly growing spot has more than a dozen dark cores, two of which are larger than Earth itself. Although its orientation away from Earth makes magnetic observations inconclusive, it exhibits a complex ‘delta-class’ magnetic configuration, suggesting the potential for powerful solar flares.

Solar flares are bursts of energy unleashed during solar events like mass ejections and surface flares. These bursts of energy, consisting of charged particles, including protons and electrons, travel through space and interact with Earth’s magnetosphere upon reaching our planet. This interaction can lead to various effects such as auroras, disruptions in radio signals, satellite malfunctions, and possible power grid disturbances.

Monitoring solar flares and storms is made possible by advanced satellite systems such as NOAA and TESIS, along with international weather laboratories. These networks provide real-time updates on solar activity, helping astronomers and space weather enthusiasts stay vigilant.

Although this weekend seems to be free from geomagnetic storms, the unpredictable nature of solar flares warrants continued monitoring. As sunspot AR3451 evolves, researchers will closely observe its magnetic behavior. Stay tuned for updates on this celestial spectacle.

Heimild: spaceweather.com

By Róbert Andrés

Related Post

Vísindi

New Horizons verkefni NASA framlengt til 2029

Október 2, 2023 Gabríel Botha
Vísindi

Kate Rubins geimfari að prófa Wet Lab-2 fyrir genagreiningu í geimnum

Október 2, 2023 Gabríel Botha
Vísindi

Furðulaga tunglpannan: Líkist matarréttum eða meira?

Október 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

New Horizons verkefni NASA framlengt til 2029

Október 2, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

Kate Rubins geimfari að prófa Wet Lab-2 fyrir genagreiningu í geimnum

Október 2, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments
Vísindi

Furðulaga tunglpannan: Líkist matarréttum eða meira?

Október 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Nýtt DNA og glerefni fimm sinnum léttara og fjórum sinnum sterkara en stál

Október 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments