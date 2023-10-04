Borgarlíf

Sprengistjörnu sem tekin var af James Webb geimsjónauka NASA gæti leyst stærstu ráðgátu alheimsins

ByRóbert Andrés

Október 4, 2023
Researchers have been grappling with the “Hubble tension,” a discrepancy that arises when measuring the expansion of the universe using two different methods. The first method involves measuring the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation, which is residual energy from the Big Bang. The second method is based on the Hubble constant, which determines the speed at which galaxies and supernovas are moving away from Earth. The Hubble constant consistently yields higher values compared to CMB measurements, creating an unresolved conflict.

In a breakthrough, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured an image of a type 1a supernova named SN H0pe, offering new insights into solving the Hubble tension. The image reveals the exploding star as a streak of orange light, a result of gravitational lensing. Gravitational lensing occurs when light passes through space warped by the intense gravitational pull of an astronomical object.

The lensing effect acts like a magnifying glass, allowing astronomers to peer deeper into space than ever before. Though the arc of light appears to be three separate stars, it is actually the same supernova duplicated twice due to the gravitational lensing caused by a galaxy foreground, located 4.5 billion light-years away from Earth.

Astrophysicists analyzing the data found that the light from the lensed supernova is 16 billion light-years distant from Earth. This ancient type 1a supernova offers a unique opportunity to resolve the Hubble tension problem.

By studying this supernova, researchers can gain valuable insights into the mechanisms behind the universe’s expansion and potentially reconcile the disparity between CMB and Hubble constant measurements. With the help of the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists are one step closer to unraveling one of the universe’s most perplexing mysteries.

Heimildir:
– James Webb geimsjónauki NASA (JWST)
– Astrophysicists studying the lensed supernova

