Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

OSIRIS-REx hylki NASA afhendir smástirnisýni til Utah með góðum árangri

ByGabríel Botha

Október 2, 2023
OSIRIS-REx hylki NASA afhendir smástirnisýni til Utah með góðum árangri

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has achieved a significant milestone as its capsule containing samples of an asteroid successfully landed in Utah. The capsule was equipped with sensor equipment placed at the point of peak heating during its journey.

Early on September 24, the spacecraft parachuted into the Department of Defense Dugway Proving Ground in the Utah Test and Training Range, located approximately 80 miles west of Salt Lake City. The OSIRIS-REx mission aims to collect samples from an asteroid and bring them back to Earth for further study.

The Origins Spectral Interpretation Resource Identification Security Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission is NASA’s first sample return mission of bits and pieces from an asteroid. The spacecraft traveled to an asteroid named Bennu and used a robotic arm to collect material from its surface.

The sensor equipment placed under the point of peak heating during the capsule’s descent was crucial in monitoring temperature and other conditions. This data will provide valuable insights into the re-entry process and help improve future missions involving sample return.

NASA’s successful sample return mission is a significant achievement in the field of space exploration. The collected samples will provide scientists with valuable information about the composition and origin of asteroids. This data will contribute to our understanding of the solar system’s formation and evolution.

The OSIRIS-REx mission represents a major step forward in our exploration of asteroids and the possibility of utilizing their resources in the future. Further analysis of the samples will uncover new insights and pave the way for future missions targeting asteroids for scientific exploration and potential resource extraction.

Heimildir:

– Johns Hopkins University/Benjamin Fernando (image credit)
– NASA (OSIRIS-REx mission)

By Gabríel Botha

Related Post

Vísindi

NASA varar við litlum líkur á að smástirni Bennu lendi á jörðinni árið 2182

Október 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Venus: Ný rannsókn ögrar núverandi viðhorfum um eldingarvirkni

Október 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vísindi

Cat Purring: Sjálfstýringin útskýrð

Október 4, 2023 Róbert Andrés

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

NASA varar við litlum líkur á að smástirni Bennu lendi á jörðinni árið 2182

Október 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Venus: Ný rannsókn ögrar núverandi viðhorfum um eldingarvirkni

Október 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Cat Purring: Sjálfstýringin útskýrð

Október 4, 2023 Róbert Andrés 0 Comments
Vísindi

Ný tegund af Sauropod risaeðlu grafin upp á Spáni

Október 4, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments