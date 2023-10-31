Data collected by NASA’s Juno mission reveals that Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede, may have a briny past bubbling to the surface. During a close flyby of the icy moon, the Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer aboard the Juno spacecraft detected mineral salts and organic compounds on Ganymede’s surface. The findings, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, provide valuable insights into Ganymede’s origin and the composition of its deep ocean.

Ganymede is larger than the planet Mercury and is Jupiter’s largest moon. Scientists have long been fascinated by Ganymede due to its extensive internal ocean of water concealed beneath its icy exterior. Previous observations by NASA’s Galileo spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope, as well as the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, had hinted at the presence of salts and organics on Ganymede. However, the resolution of those observations was too low to confirm these findings definitively.

On June 7, 2021, Juno flew over Ganymede at a minimum altitude of 650 miles, capturing infrared images and spectra of the moon’s surface using the JIRAM instrument. With an unprecedented spatial resolution for infrared spectroscopy, Juno scientists were able to detect and analyze unique spectral features, including hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and possibly aliphatic aldehydes.

The presence of ammoniated salts suggests that Ganymede may have accumulated materials cold enough to condense ammonia during its formation. Additionally, the carbonate salts could be remnants of carbon dioxide-rich ices. These discoveries offer valuable clues about Ganymede’s geological history and the processes that have shaped its surface.

The Juno mission has also provided insights into other Jovian worlds, including Europa and Io. By studying these moons, scientists hope to uncover more secrets about the presence of water and the potential for life beyond Earth in our solar system.

