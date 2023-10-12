Borgarlíf

Afhjúpa nýja tækni og kraft gervigreindar

Vísindi

'Ring of Fire' Sólmyrkvi: sjón sem vert er að bíða eftir

ByMampho Brescia

Október 12, 2023
'Ring of Fire' Sólmyrkvi: sjón sem vert er að bíða eftir

The upcoming annular solar eclipse this weekend, also known as the “ring of fire”, will be an awe-inspiring sight for those fortunate enough to witness it. Although it may not be visible in western Pennsylvania, this eclipse will still be a cool sight for those who have clear skies. Unfortunately, clouds and rain are expected to hinder visibility on Saturday.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon appears smaller than the sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the darkened moon. This is why it is often referred to as the “ring of fire”. However, the moon never completely covers the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon and the sun are roughly the same size, resulting in the sun being completely blocked out.

Thankfully, for those in western Pennsylvania, there will be another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare event is definitely worth planning for, as it offers the chance to witness the moon completely obscuring the sun. To find out where you can witness this weekend’s eclipse across the United States, you can refer to the map provided by NASA.

Heimildir:
- NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Vísindi

Konur kjósa líkamlegan styrk í skammtímasamböndum, en tengdahúmor fyrir langtíma velgengni

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vísindi

Leiðbeiningar um að skoða og mynda hringlaga sólmyrkvann á öruggan hátt

Október 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vísindi

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Þú saknaðir

Vísindi

Konur kjósa líkamlegan styrk í skammtímasamböndum, en tengdahúmor fyrir langtíma velgengni

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Leiðbeiningar um að skoða og mynda hringlaga sólmyrkvann á öruggan hátt

Október 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Vísindi

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Október 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Vísindi

Flúrljómun notað til að mæla streitumagn í sojabaunum sem verða fyrir ósoni

Október 13, 2023 Gabríel Botha 0 Comments